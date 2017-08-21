Around the Region (08/22/17)

MODESTO
What: MJC Transfer Day and College Night
When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College will be holding its Transfer Day and College Night in the Center for Advanced Technologies. Transfer Day is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is targeted at MJC students seeking information on transferring to a four-year college. College Night, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., assists high school students in making plans to pursue a higher education. Both events are free and open to college students, and high school students and their parents. For more information contact the MJC Career Development and Transfer Center at 209-575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer.
What: YES Kidettes Open Auditions
When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Dr.
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Kidettes will be holding open auditions for its fall production of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh Kids”. Auditions are open for First to Fifth graders. Performers will act, sing and dance in the production. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation is necessary. All audition materials will be provided. The production is November 10-12. For more information contact Melanee Wyatt 209-238-6850 or visit www.stancoe.org.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday
Where: Fax, Mail, Hand Deliver
Info: The Modesto 500 Lions Club, in association the Society for disAbilities, is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant. This is a spirit pageant for girls ages 5 to 12 with disabilities. Hosted by the Modesto 500 Lions Club, with all proceeds to benefit the Society for disABILITIES. Pageant will be Sept. 16 and applications must be received by Aug. 25. There is a $25 non-refunable fee and a picture of the participant must be emailed prior to participation. For more information, costs or how to enter call Pat Casey-Gillum at 209-525-9211 or Gabrielle Deubert 209-581-3941 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Aug. 31, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home cordially invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging your final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Calaveras County Fair Slogan Contest
When: Deadline: Sept. 8
Where: Mail and email
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors is seeking a theme for the 2018 Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee, that runs May 17-20. Past themes have included: Calaveras County History, Country living and many others. Slogan suggestions can be mailed to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222 or emailed to laurie@frogtown.org. Once the slogan is selected then the Artwork will be developed by a graphic designer. The winning slogan will receive a VIP package to the 2018 Calaveras County Fair. Entries are due September 8, 2017. For more information contact the fair at 209-736-2661 or visit www.frogtown.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Membership Tea
When: Aug. 31, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Rd.
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club is holding their 2nd Annual New Membership Tea for women who are interested in learning about the not-for-profit organization whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the City of Oakdale. There is no charge to attend the Tea. Reservations are required for the new membership tea. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com or visit oakdalewomensclub.org or Facebook.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that hundreds of firefighters called the Calaveras County Fairgrounds home while fighting the Old Gulch Fire. Of the many fire crews to help in putting out the fire, was the Pueblo Laguna Strike Team from New Mexico. The strike team, made up of 5 teams, were comprised of Native Americans from the Taos, Albuquerque and Mescalero Apaches.
Comments