News

Seven vehicles crash on Highway 99 in Turlock; child airlifted to hospital

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

August 21, 2017 12:02 PM

Several people, including a child, were transported to hospitals after a seven-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 at Main Street in Turlock on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.

According to the CHP, the child was pinned inside a vehicle.

The child was extricated and was being flown via helicopter to a Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera. The initial report of the child’s injuries were that they were not life threatening, according to the CHP page.

Traffic was backed up to Lander Avenue, where drivers were being diverted.

Numerous ambulances, tow trucks and fire department crews responded to the scene.

There was a report that the big rig involved in the crash was carrying several tons of raisins, which were strewn across the highway.

The original report of the crash came at about 11:10 a.m.

We’ll have more on this story as soon as information becomes available.

