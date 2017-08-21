The Conway Police Department in Arkansas have released a surveillance video showing thieves using a forklift to steal an ATM from a First Service Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The suspects used the forklift to remove the ATM from its foundation, placed it in their truck and drove away, according to police. Conway Police Department
News

Watch very determined thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

By David Caraccio

August 21, 2017 9:32 AM

Now what will these theives do? A surveillance video caught a forklift being used to steal the ATM from a bank drive-through area.

Conway, Arkansas, police are seeking help identifying the theives responsible for yanking out the ATM and driving away with it.

Police say the ATM was taken from the First Service Bank located at 540 United Drive around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2017.

Detectives believe this may have been done by someone in the construction industry.

