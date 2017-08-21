Watch very determined thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

Now what will these theives do? A surveillance video caught a forklift being used to steal the ATM from a bank drive-through area.
Conway, Arkansas, police are seeking help identifying the theives responsible for yanking out the ATM and driving away with it.
Police say the ATM was taken from the First Service Bank located at 540 United Drive around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2017.
Detectives believe this may have been done by someone in the construction industry.
