Stockton hit hard by violence over the weekend

Two homicides, multiple people shot and wounded and a baseball bat attack marred Saturday night and Sunday morning in Stockton.
The homicides left a 19-year-old woman on East Willow Street and a 21-year-old man on Keyser Drive dead in what police have concluded are unrelated incidents, The Record newspaper reported.
Neighbors in the area where the 21-year-old man’s body was discovered told FOX40 that there were a lot of cars in the neighborhood Saturday night for what they believe was a party. They also told the Sacramento news station that the residence is known to throw a lot of parties with young adults in attendance. Red Solo cups on a table and a party balloon could be seen inside of the garage, Fox40 reported.
The Stockton area newspaper also reported a fight and gunshot near the 3900 block of West Lane, a paintball gun attack in which a person was struck in the 100 block of West Eighth Street and multiple rounds shot into a vehicle stopped for a red light at Filbert and Myrtle streets in which one of three victims suffered a wound. The stoplight shooting was carried out by occupants in a 2002 tan Nissan, police reported.
On Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., officers made an arrest after a man was alleged to have attacked a woman with a baseball bat following an argument inside the Fair Hotel on South San Joaquin Street, The Record reported.
Officers arrested Charles Frazier, 55, without incident and booked him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fox40.
