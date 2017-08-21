Video takes you right inside a forest fire as flames torch huge trees

More than 1,000 fire personnel were working the wildfires in and around Crater Lake National Park in Oregon over the weekend. They have begun to wrap up their firefighting efforts. The park remained open. Ever curious what a firefighter sees on the fireline? Here is a video of a tree torching from one of the early days on the fire. Closer to home in California, a Mariposa County community was evacuated as a stubborn blaze burns in Yosemite National Park.
Crater Lake National Park
A fire burning in Yosemite National Park in California closed campgrounds and roads on Wednesday, August 16. The South Fork Fire has burned nearly 2,400 acres and stood at 7 percent contained on August 17. According to Yosemite Fire Management there are 449 people staffing the fire.Timelapse video of the fire shows smoke covering a large area as the sun rose on Thursday.

Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla

The California Highway Patrol respond to the scene of an overturned truck hauling almonds on the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp near the intersection of North Chowchilla Boulevard and Road 15, in Chowchilla, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.

Watch police video of incident in which pregnant woman says she was thrown to ground

Sacramento police released this bodycam video of a July 9, 2017 incident in which Zityrua Abraham said she was thrown to the ground as officers were chasing a man who ran into her apartment. Police kicked down Abraham's door and handcuffed the man but soon after released him when they determined he was not the suspect they were looking for. WARNING: Explicit language

Fire behind Modesto auto wrecker

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire next to an auto wrecker on Crows Landing Road in Modesto, CA, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbe.com)

Here's what to do when you hear a siren

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.