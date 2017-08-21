Video takes you right inside a forest fire as flames torch huge trees

More than 1,000 fire personnel were working the wildfires in and around Crater Lake National Park in Oregon over the weekend. They have begun to wrap up their firefighting efforts. The park remained open. Ever curious what a firefighter sees on the fireline? Here is a video of a tree torching from one of the early days on the fire. Closer to home in California, a Mariposa County community was evacuated as a stubborn blaze burns in Yosemite National Park.