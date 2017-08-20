Turlock firefighters save Crash and Brandy; other pets perish in house fire

Turlock firefighters revived two dogs in a residential blaze Sunday but could not save four other canines or five pet birds.
The fire was reported at about 2 p.m in a multi-family structure on the 1000 block of Geer Road. Responding crews learned that the people living there were safely outside, but the pets were still inside, the Turlock Fire Department reported.
Firefighters opened windows to help clear the smoke and found three dogs still alive. Two of them, named Crash and Brandy, responded to cardiopulmonary resuscitation outside the home. The third did not.
Crash and Brandy went to a veterinary hospital for further care.
