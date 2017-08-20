facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors Pause 2:04 MJC to host eclipse viewing 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 6:32 Experts discuss warnings signs of human trafficking 1:07 Merced residents have a message for the KKK 0:31 How will your pet react to the total eclipse? 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Advocates and residents in Merced rally together to send a clear message of unity and inclusion in the community on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017, while denouncing hatred, violence and racism. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Advocates and residents in Merced rally together to send a clear message of unity and inclusion in the community on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017, while denouncing hatred, violence and racism. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com