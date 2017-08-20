What’s your dog’s life worth to you? Your cat’s? See what pet owners saidWho would pay more to save the life of their pet - dog owners or cat owners?

What price would you put on your pets’ health?
LendEDU, a marketplace for loans, recently commissioned a poll asking dog and cat owners just that.
Five hundred people were polled, and LendEDU spokesman Thomas Flynn noted two key takeaways:
▪ On average, dog owners would spend $10,725.46 to save their dog from a life-threatening condition.
▪ On average, cat owners would spend $3,454.22 to save their cat’s life.
“LendEDU does a lot of work involving pet insurance,” Flynn said in an email, “so we thought it would be interesting to see how much dog and cat owners are willing to spend to save their pet so we could determine if pet insurance is a worthwhile investment.”
As an owner of several pets (and no pet insurance), I can attest that sometimes literally the littlest things can create huge problems.
Years ago, my wife noticed that our orange tabby, Hansel, clearly wasn’t feeling well and stopped eating. She ended up taking him to a veterinarian, and an X-ray found something blocking the cat’s intestine.
The options, as I recall, were surgery to remove the blockage (expensive), or putting down our pet (much less expensive). Honestly, I’d have gone for the latter, purely on cost. But a weeping wife and children got me to follow the other course.
The culprit? A little Polly Pocket doll’s even littler rubber purse the cat swallowed. The cost? About $1,400.
Kids leaving little things like doll accessories and Nerf darts on the floors quickly became expressly forbidden. There was going to be no third chance for Hansel, who close to a decade later, still is alive and well.
The poll’s figures of $10,725.46 and $3,454.22 came from owners of only dogs or only cats, LendEDU noted. “Interestingly,” the report on the poll reads, “when we asked the question to owners of both a cat and dog, the difference was much more competitive ... Owners of both a cat and dog were willing to spend $10,200.15 to save their cat and $10,392.99 to save their dog.”
The poll also asked about general annual expenses on pets. Dog owners estimated they spend an average of $2,033.60 per dog, while cat owners spent a yearly average of $1,042.53.
