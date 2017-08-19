New Turlock apartment complex has pool, outdoor TV, gym. But there’s a catch

There are amenities aplenty at a new apartment complex in Turlock. But there’s a catch – it’s for students only.
Saturday was moving day for students living in the new student housing complex at California State University, Stanislaus.
First-ever residents of The Vista, set to house 660 students in its 180 apartments, unloaded and unpacked their belongings in the apartments, which vary from single-person studios to four bedroom units with private bathrooms.
The gated community is across the street from the Turlock university campus and is built on nearly 10 acres. The complex is made up of three four-story buildings along with a clubhouse, outside volleyball and basketball courts and a swimming pool. Other amenities include an outdoor TV lounge, a theater, a cyber café and a 24-hour fitness lounge.
Classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Stanislaus State.
