Yosemite’s Big Trees Lodge and Wawona evacuated for wildfire

Yosemite National Park’s historic Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel, and the surrounding area is being evacuated Saturday because of threats posed by the South Fork Fire.
The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Wawona and all areas east of Highway 41 along Chilnualna Falls Road and Forest Drive, which includes the popular Yosemite hotel. Residents and visitors must vacate by 4 .m. today.
The wildfire has been burning for a week now, since it started August 13 outside of the community of Wawona, and spread to 2,903 acres. Fire officials report it is about 10 percent contained.
The Red Cross Shelter for those evacuated from the area is at Tenaya Lodge just outside of the park in Fish Camp.
