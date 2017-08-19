The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for Wawona, in Yosemite National Park on Saturday, August 19. The Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel, is included in the order. It is pictured in April 2017.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for Wawona, in Yosemite National Park on Saturday, August 19. The Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel, is included in the order. It is pictured in April 2017. jcortez@modbee.com Joe Cortez
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for Wawona, in Yosemite National Park on Saturday, August 19. The Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel, is included in the order. It is pictured in April 2017. jcortez@modbee.com Joe Cortez

News

Yosemite’s Big Trees Lodge and Wawona evacuated for wildfire

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

August 19, 2017 1:04 PM

Yosemite National Park’s historic Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel, and the surrounding area is being evacuated Saturday because of threats posed by the South Fork Fire.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Wawona and all areas east of Highway 41 along Chilnualna Falls Road and Forest Drive, which includes the popular Yosemite hotel. Residents and visitors must vacate by 4 .m. today.

The wildfire has been burning for a week now, since it started August 13 outside of the community of Wawona, and spread to 2,903 acres. Fire officials report it is about 10 percent contained.

The Red Cross Shelter for those evacuated from the area is at Tenaya Lodge just outside of the park in Fish Camp.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 0:46

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors

View More Video