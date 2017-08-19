Ketchikan beaches remain contaminated with fecal bacteria

An Alaska official says at least two of the many beaches found to be contaminated near Ketchikan continue to have high levels of a wastewater and sewage pathogen.
The Ketchikan Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2xe5NqV ) Thursday that the waters at Thomas Basin and Rotary Beach still have high levels of enterococci bacteria.
Officials found high levels of the bacteria last week at several beaches between Clover Pass and Saxman.
The National Institutes of Health states the bacteria is common in the fecal matter of warm-blooded animals, more so in human feces. Contact with contaminated water can cause stomach aches and diarrhea, as well as infections.
Nancy Sonafrank of the state Department of Environmental Conservation says officials will continue sampling efforts until all area beaches test clean.
