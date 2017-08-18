Around the Region (08/19/17)

MODESTO
What: Bird Mart
When: Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: Central California Cage Bird Club invites the public to its Bird Mart on Sunday at the Stanislaus Agricultural Center. Birds and bird supplies will be for sale. For more information call 209-485-7783.
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Mondays, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Coaches from local high schools and Modesto Junior College will give a preview of their team for the upcoming season in this seasons first meeting. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of one Tuesday meeting on Sept 5, because of the holiday, including school holidays. The lunch is $10. For more information email Duane dnelson@damrell.com.
What: Modesto Institute For Continued Learning registration
When: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: El Captain Building, MJC West Campus
Info: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips (at an extra fee) and an exercise program. If you are curious about MICL, the informational meeting is at 10 a.m. You can register after the meeting. Classes are M-F, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Classes start Aug. 28. The 15-week semester is $40 plus a $10 parking fee. MICL is requesting a donation of $10 for class and incidental expenses. Members have the option of registering online. Parking is free on registration day.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Sponsored by the Modesto Rotary Club and the registration fee to participate is $2 and includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various
Where: Various
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series continues on in the Dogwood Theater. Featured musicians include Sextet, vocal Jazz, and pianist Patrick Hogan with Clint Day on bass and others. Tickets are $10. For more information email Rod Harris harrisr@yosemite.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple, and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, call Maribel Rodriguez at 209-664-7363.
100 YEARS AGO: A new state law required uniform packing of fruits such as cantaloupes into containers based on size and needed to have labels of the names of the grower and shipper, with address. Authorities arrested four people Turlock —two cantaloupe shippers and two growers —who did not abide by the law. The growers and shippers had two weeks to comply with the law before inspections. A. L. Rutherford, Horticultural Commissioner, directed his deputy commissioner C. W. Gandy to make the inspections.
