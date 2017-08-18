Modesto police reviewing incident in which K-9 bit officer at crime scene

The Modesto Police Department is reviewing an incident Monday in which one of its dogs latched on to the arm of an officer during a standoff outside a Maze Boulevard minimart.

Surveillance footage a Modesto man posted to his Facebook page shows K-9 Riko biting the female officer’s arm as she emerges from a patrol car. The dog holds on for about 14 seconds as other officers remove it.

The bitten officer received treatment for puncture wounds but is OK, said police spokeswoman Heather Graves.

“We’re definitely looking at the totality of the situation and what happened, to determine the next step,” she said. “We’ll see if there’s the need to move further in training. ... That also speaks to whether the dog will be pulled from the streets. We won’t make a rash decision.”

Riko has been in service several years and, as with all K-9 Unit teams, puts in about 21 hours of training a month, well above the industry standard of 16 to 18 units, Graves said.

Going over what happened, she said Riko bit on the arm because that’s where police dogs are trained to bite when set after a suspect. “It’s less likely to cause serious injury than anything else,” she noted.

Also, the dogs are trained to hang on, rather than bite, release and bite again, which would cause more injury. Some older dogs in the unit were trained to let go on command, but it’s typical these days for a handler to physically remove a dog, which is seen in the video. The officer being bitten also stood very still as Riko hung on.

What’s unusual in this case is that Riko bit without receiving a verbal command. Dogs are not trained to decide on their own to attack a suspect.

But no matter the amount of training, “keep in mind, we’re still dealing with animals, and (in a real-life situation like the standoff) everybody is in a heightened state,” Graves said.

K-9 Unit teams “go to hundreds of community events where they’re just dogs, pets – they’re docile, and kids pet them. I’ve been in schools where there’s a line of kids out the door to pet the dogs,” she said. “It’s kind of different because they can turn (their police training) on in a heightened, volatile situation.”

There have been K-9 bites to officers before, Graves said, but the value of the police dogs far outweighs those uncommon incidents.