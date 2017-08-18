News

NH lawmaker calls for state epidemiologist to resign

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:52 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

A New Hampshire lawmaker is calling for the state epidemiologist to resign after he criticized a health study on drinking water contaminants.

The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wn61Pi ) Democratic state Rep. Mindi Messmer called for Dr. Benjamin Chan to resign after his comments during a meeting Wednesday with the task force on the Seacoast Pediatric Cancer Cluster.

Chan called the C8 study on the effects of perfluorinated chemical contamination a legal settlement, saying the situation was not fully discussed or vetted.

Messmer says his comments misrepresent scientific data, and he is not looking out for the public's best interests.

Task Force Chairman Tom Sherman says he also disagreed with Chan's statements, saying C8 is a "sound medical study."

