Bothell pet store closes after bird infection found

Birds of the World pet shop has been closed temporarily following the discovery that a bird boarded there had a bacterial infection that can be spread to other birds as well as humans.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uOLCTG ) that a bird boarded there recently died of the infection.
The disease is sometimes referred to as parrot fever. It typically affects cockatiels, parakeets, parrots and macaws.
More than 200 birds at the store may have been exposed since July 2, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In humans, the disease can cause flu-like symptoms. The family of the pet bird which died has been treated with antibiotics as a precaution.
