Los Banos teacher arrested in child porn case

An elementary school teacher working for Los Banos Unified School District was arrested Wednesday night on child pornography allegations, district officials confirmed.
Ernesto Avila Cortez, a 52-year-old first-grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary School, was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of child pornography. He remained in custody on Thursday on $25,000 bail.
Los Banos police detectives and the Merced County District Attorney’s VIPER team served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of La Mesa Lane after learning that Cortez “had sent or received electronic child pornographic images,” police said in a statement.
“At the residence, detectives located Cortez and conducted a search of the home where they located multiple pornographic images of underage children on Cortez’s personal device,” police said.
Cmdr. Ray Reyna said it was too early to know whether any of images seized by police depicted any local children or students.
“At this point, we don’t know whether there are local victims or whether these are images from other parts of the world,” Reyna told the Sun-Star. “We are working to determine whether there are any local victims.”
Police also searched Cortez’s classroom at Los Banos Elementary but said they found no evidence there.
Superintendent Mark Marshall said the district was aware of the arrest and is cooperating with law enforcement. “Student safety remains a priority for this school district,” he said.
Cortez has worked for the school district for 28 years and currently was teaching first grade at Los Banos Elementary, Marshall said.
Cortez has been placed on paid leave pending the police investigation.
Marshall said the district has a team of counselors and licensed psychologists to help students and staff as needed.
In his profile on the Los Banos Unified School District website, Cortez said he earned his bachelor’s degree in Spanish from California State University, Chico with minors in math and Latin American studies.
“We are working diligently on our investigation into Mr. Cortez’ activities but the processing of electronic media takes time and we expect that this case will take several weeks to complete,” Chief Gary Brizzee said. “The Police Department is working with the School District to ensure the safety of students and staff.”
Cortez is the fifth teacher in Merced County arrested in two years on suspicion of sex crimes involving teenage students.
Craig Branstetter, a veteran Dos Palos High School teacher was arrested in January, accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage female student. He’s free on bail and due back in court this month.
Former Los Banos teacher Gary Bettencourt was arrested in February 2016 and eventually pleaded no contest to more than a dozen felony sex crimes involving three female students from Los Banos. He is serving an eight-year term at North Kern State Prison in Delano. Former Los Banos teacher Dusty Norris also was arrested last year, accused of sexually inappropriate relationships with students dating back more than a decade. Norris has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial later this year.
Blia Yang, a 30-year-old Merced High School teacher, was arrested in January, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. He is scheduled to begin a one-year jail sentence in September.
For the second time in a little more than a year Robert E. Gamel, the former head priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Los Banos, is facing a child pornography trial. Gamel first was arrested in June of 2015 after a 10-month investigation revealed he sought out nude photographs of a teenage boy, and “bragged” to several people about an anonymous Instagram account he operated, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070 ext 115.
This story will be updated.
