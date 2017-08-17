Modesto
Update: Oakdale, Sonora siblings reported missing after day trip to forest

August 17, 2017 11:18 AM

Update: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Buerers have been found and are doing well.

Original story: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday morning that a brother and sister, 39-year-old Vincent “Marty” Buerer of Oakdale and 42-year-old Anastasia Buerer of Sonora, are overdue from returning from a day trip Tuesday to the Eagle Meadow area.

The siblings left Sonora at 3 p.m. that day in a tan Ford Ranger pickup truck. They were to take Forest Route 5N01, the Sheriff’s Office said. Their sister reported them overdue Thursday morning.

Vincent Buerer is described as being 5-foot-11, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anastasia Buerer is 5-foot-6, 115 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them or the pickup is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at at 209-533-5815.

