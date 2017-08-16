Overdoses on the road: Drugged driving rises as a menace

In this Aug. 9, 2017, photo, Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp speaks with his assistant Sandy Heban in his office in Toledo, Ohio. Police and rescue crews say drivers overdosing on heroin and other drugs are driving up the number of car crashes. Tharp says drivers in his county overdose on opioids so powerful it requires multiple doses of opiate antidote naloxone in order to revive them. Danke Kang AP Photo