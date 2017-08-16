Solo vehicle crash kills Los Banos teen, injures two more

A 16-year-old Los Banos girl died Wednesday evening after a car she was driving crashed into corn fields off a two-lane road west of Los Banos.
The girl was driving two 17-year-old female Los Banos residents northwest on Ingomar Grade, east of Sylvester Road, at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when she allowed the 2001 Ford SUV to drift to the right of the road before the car rolled into the corn fields to the right of the road, according to a California Highway Patrol Los Banos news release.
“It was very difficult to see, if not impossible to see from the roadway,” CHP Los Banos Sgt. Darin Heredia said.
The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, the release states.
The other two passengers were wearing seatbelts. But one of them also was ejected and landed under the vehicle, according to the release. She was extricated by first responders.
The third passenger who wasn’t ejected exited the vehicle herself, the release states. Both passengers were treated for moderate injuries at the scene.
The three vehicle occupants’ names weren’t released by CHP because they are minors. Heredia said authorities don’t believe the occupants are related.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, the release states.
