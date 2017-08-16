Around the Region (08/17/17)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature Jerry Strain, State President of Sons In Retirement. He will speak about SIR Now and into the Future. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships , discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, call Sam Graham, 209-552-0960.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant
When: Deadline: August 25
Where: Fax, Mail, Hand Deliver
Info: The Modesto 500 Lions Club, in association the Society for disAbilities, is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant. This is a spirit pageant for girls ages 5 to 12 with disabilities. Hosted by the Modesto 500 Lions Club, with all proceeds to benefit the Society for disABILITIES. Pageant will be Sept. 16 and applications must be received by Aug. 25. There is a $25 non-refunable fee and a picture of the participant must be emailed prior to participation. For more information, costs or how to enter call Pat Casey-Gillum at 209-525-9211 or Gabrielle Deubert 209-581-3941 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
SALIDA
What: Senior Breakfast Club
When: Sundays, 8 a.m.
Where: Denny’s, 4324 Salida Blvd.
Info: The Senior Breakfast Club is a social club for seniors, 65 and older. No dues required, just an informal group of seniors. New visiters welcome, Just show up, meet new people and make some new friends. The clubs plans other activities from time-to-time. For more information call 209-576-0279.
STANISLAUS/SAN JOAQUIN
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various Locations
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple, and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, call Maribel Rodriguez at 209-664-7363.
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: Modesto City Schools had a naming competition for a new “ultra-modern” elementary school that was under construction on Robertson Road at Hammond Ave. The Superintendent Bert C. Corona had said the district already had some entries but were waiting for more to come in. Suggested names that had come in were: Edward J. Dennenholz, in memory of the late Modesto pediatrician; John F. Kennedy and Fred A. Earle Jr, for MCS and Junior College athletic director.
