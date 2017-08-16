What a homeless man did after making an odd discovery in a burned-out house

A man staying in a burned-out house in southwest Modesto said he made a curious find there Tuesday: an ornate metal urn containing what appear to be cremated remains.
“I’m homeless, and I live with homeless,” Alberto Vacquez said Wednesday morning. “Sometimes we just see pretty things (in abandoned structures) and take them.”
After finding the urn Tuesday, he woke up the next day and thought about what he should do with it, he said. Vacquez said he took it to the Modesto Police Department, where he was advised to return it to the home.
He said he doesn’t think the urn belongs to the former lawful residents of the house. It’s possible it was forgotten there by another homeless person who carried it because the remains are those of a relative, Vacquz said, but more likely the urn is one of those “pretty things” taken from somewhere else and left in the house.
Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves said no one she was able to reach in the department’s phone-report unit, which is where Vacquez likely would have walked in to file a report, dealt with him.
She said when property such as the urn is brought in, the department will book it into evidence and make every effort to find the owner. Some years ago, Graves said, an urn was turned in, and when police could not find the owner, it eventually was turned over to the Coroner’s Office.
At The Bee office late Wednesday morning, Vacquez said he was going to return the urn to the home. He also placed a “found” ad. Should the rightful owner recognize the urn as his or her property, Vacquez included his sister’s phone number, 209-324-2798.
There is no family inscription on the urn, simply the words “Made in India” and “Elegant Brass Co.” on the bottom.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Vacquez’s sister said her brother did not tell her he’d put her name in the ad and gave her no instruction on what to tell any caller. He did go by her home, she said, and mentioned that he’d found the urn. He did not tell her the location of the house.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments