South Fork Fire closes campgrounds, roads in Yosemite

A growing blaze in Yosemite National Park, near the community of Wawona, has forced the closure of multiple campgrounds and periodic closures of one of the park’s well-traveled roads.
The South Fork Fire, which began early Sunday, grew to more than an estimated 2,200 acres with 5% contained Wednesday morning.
Located about 1.5 miles east of Wawona, more than 250 personnel, alongside at least 10 aircraft and numerous engines are at work to control the flames.
On Wednesday, park officials announced the following closures as a result of the blaze:
☆ Wawona Campground
☆ Bridalveil Creek Campground
☆ Big Trees Golf Course
Along with those closures, officials said Wawona trail, or mule rides, are not operating, and the Badger Pass to Glacier Point shuttle will not run until further notice, as the main base for firefighting operations has been established at Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area.
Glacier Point Road will remain open to the public, however, there will be periodic closures between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day as the parking lot fills to capacity. Delays can be expected.
The park can still be entered from all entrances, including along Highway 41 and Highway 140.
Smoky conditions can be expected from both the South Fork Fire and the Empire Fire in the park, which is burning further to the north. Affected areas include around El Capitan, Yosemite High Sierra, and in canyons west of Wawona out to Mariposa, and along Highway 140 from El Portal. Chilnualna Falls trail is also closed at its bottom end.
The community of Wawona, estimated to have around 1,000 to 2,000 people, remains under pre-evacuation advisory. Big Trees Lodge (formerly known as Wawona Hotel), is not under immediate threat, officials said.
