Carney signs legislation establishing new addiction panel

Gov. John Carney is signing legislation forming a new state panel to help tackle Delaware's opioid addiction problem.
The legislation being signed Wednesday, which passed the House and Senate unanimously earlier this year, creates the Addiction Action Committee.
The 17-member committee is charged with developing and monitoring a coordinated and comprehensive approach to Delaware's addiction problem, including prevention and treatment. Its first report is due June 1, 2018.
Officials say the state's existing Prescription Drug Advisory Committee is an ad-hoc committee that has been functioning for five years but needs to be broader in scope and have a stronger mandate.
