Stanislaus County leaders want to know the costs before sending mentally ill adults to court

Stanislaus County leaders said they are moving forward with a three-year Laura’s Law pilot project, but it could take until next spring to develop a plan for the mental health program.
Supervisors want to know the staffing needs, costs and budget estimates and a way for measuring the outcomes from implementing the state law. Rick DeGette, the county’s behavioral health director, and a community working group will have until spring 2018 to produce the plan for the Board of Supervisors.
Local residents who led a grassroots effort in favor of Laura’s Law can take heart in knowing other counties that tried a pilot program adopted the law permanently.
By using court orders to get people to comply with treatment, the state law is a tool for desperate families who have tried to assist loved ones whose mental illness is so severe they don’t understand they need treatment. According to advocates, adoption of the law could have a bearing on reducing violent encounters between law enforcement and the mentally ill and could reduce the number of 5150 dispatches for police.
The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday night to develop a plan for the pilot program and also expand voluntary mental health services that use the same methods as Laura’s Law programs but without the court orders.
Supervisor Kristin Olsen wanted to see a design for the pilot program come back in the fall, rather than spring. Other supervisors didn’t want to impose a time limit but would rather have a fully researched plan for the program.
“We encourage you to approve a speedier process,” said Rhonda Allen, a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Stanislaus chapter. “If the intent is to implement Laura’s Law then why waste time?”
Counties that adopt the state law refer untreated adults to Superior Court, where they agree to a treatment plan or are subject to a court order. Not everyone with a serious mental disorder meets the criteria. Adults referred to the program must have a history of hospitalization, incarceration and threatening behavior.
It’s estimated that from 21 to 36 adults will be eligible for court-assisted treatment in Stanislaus County.
Supporters of the law were riled when county-hired consultants concluded there’s little evidence Laura’s Law programs are effective in the 18 counties that have adopted the 2002 law. Released in late July, the Results Group report advised the county to enhance its voluntary mental health services.
NAMI members were joined by advocates in other counties and other states in challenging the report. County supervisors were won over to the option of trying a pilot program.
Olsen, an outspoken supporter of the law, disagreed with interpretations that Laura’s Law has no teeth. Those who don’t comply with a court-ordered treatment plan can be placed on a 72-hour hold, she noted.
So far, it’s not known how many additional county staff members will be required for a Laura’s Law program or what the costs may be for the Public Defender’s office. The county also will need additional staffing for expanding voluntary “assertive community treatment” services. With that approach, individualized services such as psychiatry, social services, nursing and vocational rehabilitation are brought to where the client lives.
The Results Group report included interviews with BHRS and probation staff members who expressed concerns that Laura’s Law could be a drain on resources and lacks the teeth to get people to comply with treatment.
Staff members said clients with severe illness are impulsive and leave treatment programs and housing. Those who are sick enough to make them eligible for Laura’s Law are the least likely to stay on medication even if they’re under a court order, staff members said.
County supervisors also approved a recommendation to continue work on purchasing more supportive housing for residents who struggle with mental disorders. Two projects partly funded by the Mental Health Services Act are being considered, which would add a total of 26 dwellings.
A complex called Kestrel Ridge would house adults and young people in their late teens or early 20s in 10 manufactured homes at 416 E. Coolidge Ave. in Modesto. In a partnership with the Housing Authority of Stanislaus County, Kestrel Ridge calls for one-bedroom dwellings between 560 and 620 square feet in size. The project aims to reduce homelessness and improve the well being of residents.
Another Modesto project, at 1406 Leonard Ave., would house people with mental illness in 16 one-bedroom units in an existing apartment complex between Tully Road and Kearney Avenue.
