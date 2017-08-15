Don’t be blinded by the light. How to safely watch the solar eclipse.

More Videos 0:41 Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto Pause 0:43 Package thief caught on camera in Modesto 0:42 Watch last two old Bay Bridge piers implode 1:46 Guess How Much The Salvation Army Raised at Their Kettle Kickoff 2:16 This is how Fresno police get trafficking victims off the streets 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 2:15 Students learn to Stop the Bleed 0:39 Fire claims life of one person in Modesto 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:37 Merced child hit by car while walking home from school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

MJC to host eclipse viewing Modesto Junior College instructor and student talk about free Aug. 21 event on the west campus and the danger of using a solar eyepiece on a telescope. A solar filter at the end of the scope is safe. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Modesto Junior College instructor and student talk about free Aug. 21 event on the west campus and the danger of using a solar eyepiece on a telescope. A solar filter at the end of the scope is safe. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

Modesto Junior College instructor and student talk about free Aug. 21 event on the west campus and the danger of using a solar eyepiece on a telescope. A solar filter at the end of the scope is safe. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com