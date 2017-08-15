Don’t be blinded by the light. How to safely watch the solar eclipse.

First rule of eclipse watching: Don’t wear sunglasses.
Consider those the second and third rules, too.
Millions of eyes are expected to turn toward the sky as a total (if you’re along its path) solar eclipse crosses the nation Monday.
The Modesto area is far from the path of totality, though, which on the West Coast cuts through Oregon. Locally, the maximum coverage of the sun will be 75.4 percent – still a huge amount of damaging light burning unprotected retinas.
But there are ways of watching safely, from high-quality telescopes with solar filters to several variations on pinhole cameras.
The Great Valley Museum on the Modesto Junior College West Campus will host a viewing event from 8:30 a.m. to noon that day, with astronomy instructor Daniel Chase and members of the college’s astronomy club on hand to answer questions.
For us, getting three-quarters coverage, that’s pretty good. ... You may not see a better one in Modesto in your lifetime – this is your best chance.
Ian Littlewood, CSU Stanislaus physics and astronomy instructor. The next eclipse path of totality through California will be in 2045.
Three telescopes – two 12-inch diameter and one 8-inch – will be outside the museum for visitors to take turns peering through their eyepieces. The program will begin and end with short films being shown in the planetarium, for $5 admission, but the viewing itself is free. Viewing will run from about 9 to 11:40 a.m., with maximum coverage at 10:17.
The filter-equipped telescopes are safe because they let in only 0.001 percent of the sun’s light, Chase said. He emphasized the difference between the solar filters and solar eyepieces that people can buy to attach to telescopes. “Never use those,” he warned of the latter. “The heat builds up and they can crack ... and you’re just sitting there watching and it cracks and all that light rushes into your eye.”
For those determined to look to the sun during the eclipse, there are ways considered safe. A NASA page on eclipse viewing links to an American Astronomical Society guide to reputable vendors of solar filters, eclipse glasses and hand-held viewers.
Stores that have carried the glasses include 7-Eleven, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Toys R Us and Walmart. But across the nation, the glasses have flown off the shelves in anticipation of the event. Lowe’s in Modesto confirmed it’s sold out, and online searches of area Walmarts showed none in stock. The Great Valley Museum gift shop had about 350 pairs, which sold out in the past couple of months, said Museum Manager Arnold Chavez.
The path of totality runs diagonally across the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, and most Americans live within a day’s drive of it, according to GreatAmericanEclipse.com. It estimates that between 1.8 and 7.4 million people will travel to view within the path.
Chase said that welding goggles with rating of 14 are acceptable, though you might not be able to see much through them. “I don’t recommend those because people really don’t know their numbers. ... And how well regulated are those? I don’t know.”
Ian Littlewood, physics and astronomy instructor at California State University, Stanislaus, said he doesn’t recommend welders goggles, either. And “if it was me, I wouldn’t put my faith in the (eclipse-viewing) glasses. I’m not comfortable with them.”
He recommended indirect methods of watching the eclipse. One is as simple as using two pieces of cardboard – one as a projection screen, the other as a pinhole camera of sorts. In one, cut a square in the center, tape a piece of aluminum foil over it and poke a small hole in the center of the foil. Aim the hole at the sun and, holding the other sheet behind it, move it back and forth until you get a sharp image.
White cardboard for the projection screen will give a bit brighter image, Littlewood said.
Variations on the viewer can be made with shoe boxes or cereal boxes, and instructions, images and videos area available online.
“The other one is that if you have a tree between you and the sun, every gap where light shines through becomes a pinhole,” Littlewood said. The image projected on paper may be a little fuzzy, but the eclipse still can be seen.
If you did not know that there was a solar eclipse happening that day, it would just seem overcast or cloudy.
Daniel Chase, Modesto Junior College astronomy instructor, on what people may notice if not actively viewing the eclipse
“What’s really cool is you can use a colander, a spaghetti strainer,” for the same pinhole effect,” said Chase. With the sun to your back and a projection paper in front, “just hold it at a certain distance and move it back and forth to find the right image.”
In the Modesto area, students of all ages will be out to view the eclipse.
It “has our teachers excited about teaching lessons about the concepts of eclipses,” said Kalin Kent, assistant to the superintendent of the Salida Union School District. “To supplement those lessons, our superintendent, Twila Tosh, approved the purchase of NASA-approved eyewear for all third- to eighth-grade students to view the coming eclipse.”
Downey High School will have a mandatory fire drill Monday morning, timed to coincide with the maximum coverage of the sun. Teacher Galen West has 750 pairs of eclipse glasses to distribute to students and will have a telescope equipped with solar filter set up on the football field. “To make it more fun for me, I bought an accessory that allows you to add your cellphone to an eyepiece so you can take a picture of the eclipse,” he said.
And at Sylvan Elementary, third- and fourth-grade STEAM students “will gather on the grass to safely observe this awesome phenomena,” said third-grade teacher Nikki Whorton. “They will be testing solar glasses as well as their pinhole projectors and then they will discuss their observations with each other and compare and contrast the tools they used for viewing.”
