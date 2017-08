Humboldt County Correctional facility officials in Eureka, California released surveillance video showing an attack by inmates on a deputy inside the maximum security jail on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. In the video, the deputy is conducting routine cell checks on the second tier when he is lured into a cell which housed two inmates. During the assault, the deputy was able to alert other correctional deputies of the assault in progress. The fight lasted for about 34 seconds until backup arrived.