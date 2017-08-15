Around the Region (08/16/17)

MODESTO
What: Parkinson's Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson's Support Group invites the public and those caring for loved one with Parkinson’s disease to its next meeting in the church’s Telle Center. There will be a speaker from HealthSouth. There will also be time for socializing with refreshments. For more information contact Debra, 209-552-9043.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home cordially invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging your final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Dance to the sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band; $5 entry fee. Sandwich and chips for sale, $5. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Summertime Tours
When: Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will tour the museum's collections of wagons and carriages and will learn about the history of the gold country within the Angels Camp and Mother Lode regions. Tours are free with museum admission. Museum hours are Wednesday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults; $3 children (5-11) and free for children (4 & younger) and museum members. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
PATTERSON
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto Uptown Arena would play host to a Friday night Pro-Wrestling promotion. The headliner on the main card was The Fabulous Moolah, female wrestling champion, who would defend her title against Vicki Williams. Promoter Johnny Miller said it was the first world title bout ever held in the area. Other wrestlers in the promotion included world tag team champions Kurt and Karl Von Steiger vs. Pepper Gomez and Dean Ho, the United States Champion; Star Warrior vs. Kevin Sullivan and Alexis Smirnoff vs. Jimmy Golden..
