Denair man dies after crashing motorcycle

A 61-year-old Denair man was killed after crashing his motorcycle west of Hilmar on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 12:01 p.m., authorities received a call of a solo motorycle crash on southbound Central Avenue north of Hilmar Road.
There is no indication of why the man crashed his 2006 Yamaha RS, the CHP said in a news release. He was traveling at an unknown speed.
The man was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said.
Authorities have not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The identification of the man is pending notification of family.
