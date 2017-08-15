Modesto
Modesto

News

Denair man dies after crashing motorcycle

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

August 15, 2017 9:43 AM

A 61-year-old Denair man was killed after crashing his motorcycle west of Hilmar on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 12:01 p.m., authorities received a call of a solo motorycle crash on southbound Central Avenue north of Hilmar Road.

There is no indication of why the man crashed his 2006 Yamaha RS, the CHP said in a news release. He was traveling at an unknown speed.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said.

Authorities have not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The identification of the man is pending notification of family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member

Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member 0:29

Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member
Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina
Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 0:41

Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

View More Video