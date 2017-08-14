Robert Bass
Robert Bass Tuolumne County Sheriff
Robert Bass Tuolumne County Sheriff

News

Searchers recover body of missing Hickman resident from upper Stanislaus River

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

August 14, 2017 9:22 PM

Searchers on Monday recovered the body of Robert Bass III, 32, of Hickman, who had gone missing last month in the Stanislaus River west of Strawberry.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department reported that Bass was found at 12:48 p.m. in the river’s middle fork. He had not been seen since the night of July 18, when he is believed to have fallen about 30 feet while climbing a fence near a Tri-Dam Project powerhouse. Bass had been camping with his son in the Crandall Peak area.

The sheriff’s search-and-rescue team recovered the body with help from the Stanislaus County sheriff’s dive team and other land and air searchers. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 0:41

Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask
Video shows inmates attack Humboldt County Correctional facility guard 2:06

Video shows inmates attack Humboldt County Correctional facility guard
Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:48

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?

View More Video