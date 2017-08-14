Searchers recover body of missing Hickman resident from upper Stanislaus River

Searchers on Monday recovered the body of Robert Bass III, 32, of Hickman, who had gone missing last month in the Stanislaus River west of Strawberry.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department reported that Bass was found at 12:48 p.m. in the river’s middle fork. He had not been seen since the night of July 18, when he is believed to have fallen about 30 feet while climbing a fence near a Tri-Dam Project powerhouse. Bass had been camping with his son in the Crandall Peak area.
The sheriff’s search-and-rescue team recovered the body with help from the Stanislaus County sheriff’s dive team and other land and air searchers. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.
