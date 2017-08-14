News

He lost his keys in a storm drain. Then he made the mistake of going after them

By Marc Benjamin and Lewis Griswold

August 14, 2017 6:24 PM

A 20-year-old man died after trying to retrieve his keys from a storm drain, Lemoore police said Monday.

The unidentified man lost his keys on Saturday night at Spyglass Drive and Augusta Street, according to Kings County Emergency Medical Services reports.

Initial reports indicate he went into the drain with about six feet of water and didn’t come out.

About 9:30 p.m., emergency services got the call that the man had not resurfaced.

Confined space crews located the missing man in a 36-inch storm drain line about 75 feet from where he entered the drain inlet, Lemoore police said.

Emergency crews worked throughout the night and were able to remove him about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The man was identified as Christopher Opinion, Kings County Coroner’s Office said.

He was dead at the scene, police said.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

