Regulators put New Mexico county on notice for EMT services

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:50 AM

MORA, N.M.

Ambulance operations in a rural, northern New Mexico county are facing scrutiny amid staff troubles and calls by state regulators to shape up.

The Las Vegas Optic reports (https://goo.gl/WeVSFK) that New Mexico Public Regulation Commission recently voted to impose new restrictions on Mora County's troubled ambulance operations.

Mora County Ambulance Service has had a tough time building and maintaining a staff of emergency medical technicians, ambulance drivers and other first-responders despite increased funding. That's because staff that live out of town are forced to stay in Mora hotels while on duty because there is not EMS facility or garage.

The county also struggles to hire trained EMTs.

Mora County Commission Chairwoman Paula Garcia says state regulators are requiring the county to submit monthly documentation.

