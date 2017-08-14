News

University of New Mexico prepares for tobacco-free campus

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The University of New Mexico says it will begin enforcing its tobacco-free policy on its main campus in Albuquerque and the rest of its campuses this fall.

Students and faculty will see new signs at the entrances to the campuses as well as banners and notices affixed near all doorways into buildings.

The policy officially takes effect Aug. 15 and will include all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, pipes and cigars. Most of the designated smoking areas also will be eliminated.

Officials say the university began the initiative several years ago but lacked the marketing and enforcement resources to make it stick. With help from a state Health Department grant, an awareness campaign, signage and plans for enforcement are now in place.

The university has posted the tobacco use policy online .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 0:43

Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church
Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river 1:30

Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river
What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 0:57

What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In

View More Video