Cal Poly grad wants his invention to be the next must-have home appliance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river Pause 0:43 Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 0:30 Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 1:24 Attempted carjackings and shootings in south Modesto 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A San Luis Obispo-based company has developed an automated and open-sourced farming machine, the FarmBot. Cal Poly graduate Rory Aronson describes his invention as a “giant 3-D printer, but instead of wielding a plastic extruder, its tools are seed injectors, watering nozzles, plows, sensors and more.” Take a look at how the FarmBot works. Joe Johnston The Tribune

A San Luis Obispo-based company has developed an automated and open-sourced farming machine, the FarmBot. Cal Poly graduate Rory Aronson describes his invention as a “giant 3-D printer, but instead of wielding a plastic extruder, its tools are seed injectors, watering nozzles, plows, sensors and more.” Take a look at how the FarmBot works. Joe Johnston The Tribune