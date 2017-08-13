Around the Region (08/12/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Listen and dance to the sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band; $5 entry fee. New banquet hall also has sandwich and chips for sale, $5. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: Table Setting Luncheon
When: Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Seasons Catering at McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation invites the public to its 31 annual Table Setting Luncheon. Doors open at 10:30 and the cost is $40. Reservations are required. There will be the traditional table viewing and light refreshments on Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information or to make reservation for the lunch, contact Barbara Wesley 209-575-9615.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Red Dirt and Gold Dust Music Festival
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gunclub Road
Info: Second annual event includes entertainment by Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson, Porter Union and Cottonwood Creek. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.whiskeyslideproductions.com.
PATTERSON
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TURLOCK
What: Eggs, Issues and Economics
When: Thursday, 7 to 9 a.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: Turlock Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its program featuring keynote speaker David White, CEO, Opportunity Stanislaus; Assemblyman Heath Flora; Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa and Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth. The program will center on what is being done to advance workforce deficiencies across Stanislaus County. Tickets and table sponsorships available; space limited. For more information, call 209-632-2221, email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35, $60 couples, and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, call Maribel Rodriguez at 209-664-7363.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that on this day, temperatures from Modesto to Sonora ranged from 101 degrees in the valley to 106 degrees in the foothills. The high temperatures prompted medical experts advise caution. With the hot weather, there was the potential for dry lightning strikes within a 48-hour period of the high temperatures, which had fire officials issuing a Red Flag warning. In August of 1987, dry lightning strikes ignited the 147,000-acre Stanislaus Complex forest fire, said Gary Biehl, assistant fire management officer for the Stanislaus National Forest.
