4-year-old girl shot in Stockton

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center after being shot in Stockton on Saturday night.
She and her father were pulling into a gas station in the 3400 block of East Main Street in Stockton at 9:30 p.m. when someone opened fire on the car, said Officer Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department spokesman.
Her father was not hit, he said. As of shortly before noon Sunday, the girl was in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Stockton police are actively investigating and issued a subject description of two Hispanic males and one black male in a white two-door vehicle.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
