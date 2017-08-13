2 dead after vehicle crashes with train north of Atwater

Police say two people have died after the car they were traveling in was crushed by an oncoming train Sunday morning north of Atwater.
Atwater police didn’t release the identity of the driver and passenger Sunday morning, and couldn’t confirm if they were Atwater residents.
Both were traveling north in a silver car on Santa Fe Drive at about 6 a.m. Sunday when the driver made a left turn on to Shaffer Road into the path of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train, police said.
According to California Highway Patrol, the train’s crossing’s arms were down, police said. But the driver attempted to drive around the crossing arms.
The train struck the car, causing major damage and instantly killing the driver and passenger.
CHP planned to close the intersection for two to three hours while they conducted an investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
