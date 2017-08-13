Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit

The Transportation Safety Administration released surveillance video showing the moment a camera's battery overheated in a backpack and exploded on Friday, November 10, 2017, at the Orlando International Airport. The scare prompted an evacuation causing flight delays and cancellations. TSA officer Ricardo Perez, a 20-year Army veteran, believed the bag contained an improvised explosive devce, so he grabbed the bag and took it to an area where an explosion would be minimized, according to the TSA. The smoke ended up being caused by an exploding battery.