More Videos

Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines 2:10

Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines

Pause
At least 5 dead after California shootings 3:02

At least 5 dead after California shootings

This is how Fresno police get trafficking victims off the streets 2:16

This is how Fresno police get trafficking victims off the streets

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:21

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says

Scene of fatal crash on Standiford Avenue in Modesto 1:31

Scene of fatal crash on Standiford Avenue in Modesto

See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 0:52

See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Package thief caught on camera in Modesto 0:43

Package thief caught on camera in Modesto

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

  • Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit

    Demand for solar eclipse glasses ahead of the August 21 "Great American Solar Eclipse" is so high, scammers are making counterfeits.

Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit

Demand for solar eclipse glasses ahead of the August 21 "Great American Solar Eclipse" is so high, scammers are making counterfeits.
AP, NASA Goddard/YouTube, Sarah Whitmire/McClatchy

News

Smoking backpack causes panic in airport TSA line

The Transportation Safety Administration released surveillance video showing the moment a camera's battery overheated in a backpack and exploded on Friday, November 10, 2017, at the Orlando International Airport. The scare prompted an evacuation causing flight delays and cancellations. TSA officer Ricardo Perez, a 20-year Army veteran, believed the bag contained an improvised explosive devce, so he grabbed the bag and took it to an area where an explosion would be minimized, according to the TSA. The smoke ended up being caused by an exploding battery.