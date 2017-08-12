A plane taxis after landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport, Monday, April 21, 2014, in San Jose, Calif.
News

San Jose airport ‘security incident’ leads to long lines, 2-hour delays

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

August 12, 2017 6:31 PM

Improperly screened luggage led to delays as long as two hours and a terminal evacuation Saturday afternoon at the San Jose International Airport.

The incident affected Terminal A at about 3 p.m. after Transportation Security Administration employees told airport officials that prohibited items made it past bag screening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

About 200 travelers had to evacuate the terminal for re-screening and to sweep the area, leading to delays as long as two hours.

The passengers were re-screened and operations returned to normal around 6 p.m., according to the San Jose Mercury News, but the security incident could lead to residual delays for the roughly dozen airlines operating out of Terminal A.

Airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said the issue occurred between the TSA and an unspecified airline.

