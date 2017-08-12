San Jose airport ‘security incident’ leads to long lines, 2-hour delays

Improperly screened luggage led to delays as long as two hours and a terminal evacuation Saturday afternoon at the San Jose International Airport.
The incident affected Terminal A at about 3 p.m. after Transportation Security Administration employees told airport officials that prohibited items made it past bag screening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
About 200 travelers had to evacuate the terminal for re-screening and to sweep the area, leading to delays as long as two hours.
The passengers were re-screened and operations returned to normal around 6 p.m., according to the San Jose Mercury News, but the security incident could lead to residual delays for the roughly dozen airlines operating out of Terminal A.
All Terminal A passengers have been re-screened, TSA line is back to normal. Check with your airline about poss. residual flight delays. pic.twitter.com/2fsnSmz14Q— San Jose Airport (@FlySJC) August 13, 2017
Impacted airlines may include: Aeromexico Air Canada, Air China, ANA, some Alaska, American, ANA, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, United, Volaris.— San Jose Airport (@FlySJC) August 13, 2017
Airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said the issue occurred between the TSA and an unspecified airline.
