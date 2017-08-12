More Videos

  Attempted carjackings and shootings in south Modesto

    A man allegedly tried to carjack at least four people, and was successful in one attempt while shooting a handgun. No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

A man allegedly tried to carjack at least four people, and was successful in one attempt while shooting a handgun. No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com
A man allegedly tried to carjack at least four people, and was successful in one attempt while shooting a handgun. No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com

News

Man fires gun as he attempts to carjack four vehicles in south Modesto

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

August 12, 2017 5:22 PM

A man tried to carjack at least four people while firing a gun near Hatch Road in South Modesto on Saturday afternoon.

Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza said at about about 2:45 p.m. police were called for reports of a man with a firearm at the intersection of Dallas Street and Fall River Drive, a block north of W. Hatch Road. While they were responding additional calls came in saying the man was actively trying to carjack people while heading on foot toward Hatch. Modesto police and Stanislaus County Sheriff deputies responded to the call.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the suspect, a white male dressed in motorcycle gear and wearing a helmet, shooting a handgun across Hatch Road. Deputies were then able to take him into custody without incident, Souza said. No one was injured and no shots were fired by law enforcement. The small caliber handgun was collected on scene.

Souza said the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack at least four vehicles and was successful in one attempt. The female driver of the car fled and was uninjured. The suspect was in her car, but then got back out and her car was quickly recovered. Rounds from the suspect’s gun hit and damaged two vehicles.

The suspect, who has not been identified yet, was booked at the Stanislaus County jail and faces several felony charges of carjacking, attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

