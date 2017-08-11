Targeting: College football's most hated rule here to stay

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn looks on as trainers attend to linebacker Darrell Williams while Alabama A&M head coach James Spady reacts to a targeting call during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. College football's most hated rule turns five years old in 2017. Targeting, which penalizes players for hits to the head with ejections, drives coaches, players and especially fans crazy, is here to stay and its supporters are adamant that it is a necessary part of the evolution of college football. Butch Dill, File AP Photo