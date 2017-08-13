John Chiang helped award millions in tax breaks to his developer donors

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river Pause 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:43 Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 0:30 Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 1:24 Attempted carjackings and shootings in south Modesto 1:26 Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:05 Neighbor discusses fire on Avalon Avenue in west Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email State Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat running for governor, has supported tax breaks for projects pushed by campaign donors. In some instances, the Treasurer's Office has produced videos that feature Chiang, others in the Treasurer's Office and the beneficiaries of the tax break programs they administer and put them on the Treasurer's Office website. Video clips from California Treasurer's Office website. Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

State Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat running for governor, has supported tax breaks for projects pushed by campaign donors. In some instances, the Treasurer's Office has produced videos that feature Chiang, others in the Treasurer's Office and the beneficiaries of the tax break programs they administer and put them on the Treasurer's Office website. Video clips from California Treasurer's Office website. Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee