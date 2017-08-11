Farmer Frank waves again. Where’s the sunny scarecrow been for 30-plus years?

More Videos 1:31 Modesto fatal crash Pause 0:37 Shooting reported in south Modesto 1:41 March for ‘Dreamers’ passes through Merced County 1:49 Kaepernick art piece at Stan State important to region, art professor says 1:19 Man talks of being shot by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputy 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 0:52 SWAT team searches home near Modesto High 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 0:42 Ripon rolls Calaveras in Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Long-absent scarecrow waves once more After decades on vacation in Oz, Farmer Frank again greets passersby and schoolchildren from his pole on South Carpenter Road. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com After decades on vacation in Oz, Farmer Frank again greets passersby and schoolchildren from his pole on South Carpenter Road. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

After decades on vacation in Oz, Farmer Frank again greets passersby and schoolchildren from his pole on South Carpenter Road. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com