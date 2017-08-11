Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media

An estimated 200 goats are led by herding dogs down the railroad track at Elk Grove Boulevard in Old Town Elk Grove, around 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Teresa Crable took this video while stopped at the crossing, thinking "great, how long is this train going to be." Instead, she saw this scene. A couple more dogs bring up the rear in the video. The goat herd is chomping down the dry weeds along the train tracks.