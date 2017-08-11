Around the Region (08/12/17)

MODESTO
What: First Academy After-School Program
When: Monday, Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: Public invited to “Combining Faith and Fun,” the 2017-18 First Academy After-School program for students K-5. Kinder program is noon to 6 p.m., grades 1-5 are 3 to 6 p.m. For more, call 209-525-8687.
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Community Casa, 2201 Morrill Road
Info: Compassionate Friends, support group for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause, holds next meeting for bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings. For more, call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza,1800 Coffee Road, Suite 30
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. They provide support and help to others facing the same experience. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, contact Bob Martin 209-838-1444 or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
RIPON
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave.
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, saying donations are critically needed. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Turlock Historical Museum, 108 S. Center St.
Info: Community invited to mixer hosted by Emanuel Medical Center. For more information contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced the cornerstone to the then new, $30,000 Masonic Temple was put in at 3:30 p.m. at its Fifteenth and J Street location. Eight-five members from 15 state lodges celebrated the start of the new Modesto Masonic Lodge. Grand Master Francis V. Keesling and Grand Secretary John Wicher, both officers of the Grand Lodge of Mason of California, presided.
