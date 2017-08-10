News

Likely governor candidate recovering after brain surgery

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 11:13 PM

DANBURY, Conn.

A Connecticut mayor and likely Republican candidate for governor has been released from the hospital after having surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton (BOW'-tuhn) tweeted Thursday that he was leaving the Pittsburgh hospital where he underwent a seven-hour surgery on Tuesday. He told the News-Times (http://bit.ly/2vV1YcJ ) he plans to stay in Pittsburgh until next week, when he will have his stitches removed.

The epidermoid cyst was discovered during recent tests after Boughton suffered dizzy spells and headaches. He says the cyst was about the size of a lemon.

The 53-year-old Boughton is one of several people who have formed exploratory committees for a potential run for governor in 2018. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood

Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood 1:26

Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood
Watch 200 goats herded down tracks in front of Elk Grove traffic - they just keep coming 1:23

Watch 200 goats herded down tracks in front of Elk Grove traffic - they just keep coming
Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway 2:16

Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway

View More Video