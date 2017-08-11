No applications to grow, dispense Arkansas medical marijuana

FILE - In this June 17, 2015, file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Demand for permission to use, grow and sell medical marijuana in Arkansas is low as the state reaches the halfway point for the application period. A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration told The Associated Press that the agency had received no applications to grow and distribute medical marijuana as of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Jim Mone, File AP Photo