Around the Region (08/11/17)

MODESTO
What: Pulled-pork barbecue fundraiser
When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Benefits Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle, which serves the homeless in Modesto. Meals eat-in or take-out, tickets $10, available through Friday in the church office or by calling Kellie at 209-416-1066. Tickets also may be purchased to be given to first responders.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting; self-help training offered in psychiatric aftercare. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Careers in Education and Substitute Teacher Job Fair
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Where: Martin Petersen Event Center, 720 12th Street
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) hosts free event and provides information for those interested in becoming a professional educator in California. For more information, visit www.stancoe.org.
What: St. John Bosco Coffee and Cake
When: Sunday, after 9 a.m. Mass
Where: Saint John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave.
Info: Public invited to coffee and cake reception after Holy Mass that also will welcome the Sisters of Saint Thomas Aquinas Convent to the parish. The nuns, whose mother house is in Florida, will assist in the educational and spiritual development of parish youth. For more, call 209-599-6242.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Red Dirt and Gold Dust Music Festival
When: Aug. 19, 11 a.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gunclub Road
Info: Second annual event includes entertainment by Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson, Porter Union and Cottonwood Creek. Tickets are $25. For more information visit www.whiskeyslideproductions.com.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35, $60 couples and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information Maribel Rodriguez 209-664-7363.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors authorized speed limit signs to be posted on an area highway and bridge. The supervisors recommended the speed limit on Crows Landing Highway and Empire Bridges be 15 miles per hour. The board said increase in truck traffic on county bridges had added to maintenance costs.
Comments