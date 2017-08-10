Water main break floods streets off McHenry Avenue in central Modesto

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood Pause 0:21 Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 1:23 Watch 200 goats herded down tracks in front of Elk Grove traffic - they just keep coming 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 2:16 Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway 0:36 Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:33 Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A water main broke on Norwegian Avenue off of McHenry Avenue Thursday afternoon, flooding several blocks in the central Modesto neighborhood. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Erin Tracy etracy@modbee.com

A water main broke on Norwegian Avenue off of McHenry Avenue Thursday afternoon, flooding several blocks in the central Modesto neighborhood. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Erin Tracy etracy@modbee.com