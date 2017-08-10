A water main broke on Norwegian Avenue off of McHenry Avenue Thursday afternoon, flooding several blocks in the central Modesto neighborhood. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Erin Tracy etracy@modbee.com
Water main break floods streets off McHenry Avenue in central Modesto

By Erin Tracy

August 10, 2017 2:17 PM

A water main break flooded several streets at Norwegian Avenue just east of McHenry Avenue in central Modesto on Thursday afternoon.

City crews were called to Norwegian at Eldena Way – in front of Casa de Modesto Retirement Center – at about 1:15 p.m. after water broke though the asphalt and began to spill out unfettered for about 30 minutes.

The cause of the break was a suspected aged pipe.

The water flowed west on Norwegian then north on La Cienega Drive toward Standiford Park and Standiford School, whose students were in their first day of classes.

Streets in the area have been closed as crews worked to slow the water. The cleanup is expected to last until about 6 p.m.

We’ll have more on this story, including video from the scene, later today.

Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime

Water main break floods central Modesto neighborhood

