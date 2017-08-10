A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. Nuclear fears are driving up sales for two California bomb shelter manufacturers.
Bomb shelter sales skyrocket for California firms as nuclear fears spike

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 10, 2017 9:57 AM

California-based bomb shelter firms report doing booming business, so to speak, in the wake of nuclear threats from North Korea.

“It’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ron Hubbard, president of Atlas Survival Shelters, told Fox11. “It’s all over the country. I sold shelters today in North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California.”

The company, based in Montebello in eastern Los Angeles, sells shelters priced from $10,000 to $100,000. Hubbard told the station that the shelters are designed to be buried 20 feet below ground and can sustain survivors for up to one year, depending on the size and model.

He told the station he had sold more than 30 units in recent days, including to customers in Japan.

Bloomberg reports that Vivos, another shelter manufacturer in Del Mar, Calif., near San Diego, also has experienced a spike in business.

“People are getting off the fence – we’ve got thousands and thousands of applications,” said Robert Vicino, founder and chief executive officer of Vivos, Spanish for “alive.”

Vivos sells models for individual and communal use, and the company has built subterranean survival communities in the U.S. and Europe. The latest, xPoint, covers 9,000 acres in South Dakota with 575 off-grid dugouts. Planned amenities include a community theater, hydroponic gardens, shooting ranges, restaurant and bar. Shelters in the community are available for lease with an up-front cost of $25,000. Vicino told Bloomberg about 50 units have been leased or reserved.

North Korea’s recent tests of two intercontinental ballistic missiles that it says are capable of hitting the U.S. mainland has inflamed tensions with the U.S.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” President Donald Trump posted Tuesday on Twitter. “They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In response, North Korea has threatened to launch missiles toward Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific. Military leaders are reportedly finalizing plans to target missiles less than 25 miles from the island.

