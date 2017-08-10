Drunk or drugged driving carries extra risks in Modesto this month

A couple of simple tips for those who will be out driving around Modesto the next few weekend nights:
DO have your driver’s license and registration with you.
DON’T have had much, if anything, to drink before getting behind the wheel.
The Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting three DUI/driver’s license checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits this month. The first will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. The second will be between 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 2 a.m. Aug. 20, and the third between 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 2 a.m. Aug. 26.
In the past three years, DUI crashes have killed 10 people and injured 310 in Modesto, police say, and publicized checkpoints have proven an effective deterrent to drunk and drugged driving. When possible at the checkpoints, specially trained officers will be present to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.
In addition to the checkpoints, officers are on the streets this month to conduct so-called DUI saturation patrols, looking for signs of impaired driving. They’ll be heading out this Thursday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6 and patrolling until 1 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests.
